Overview
-- LodgeNet failed to make its Dec. 31, 2012 scheduled cash interest
payments on its revolving credit and term loan and Dec. 31, 2012 term loan
amortization payment.
-- We lowered our corporate credit rating on LodgeNet to 'D' from 'CC'.
Rating Action
On Jan. 4, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Sioux Falls, S.D.-based LodgeNet Interactive Corp. to
'D' from 'CC'. The downgrade follows the company's failure to make its Dec. 31,
2012 scheduled cash interest payments on its revolving credit and term loan
and Dec. 31, 2012 term loan amortization payment. The company has received an
extension on its forbearance agreement with its secured lenders who have
agreed to accept these payments in kind and not to accelerate their claims
until Feb. 5, 2013.
Rationale
Under Standard & Poor's criteria, we view the changing of the payment terms to
payment-in-kind (PIK) tantamount to a default, even with the bank's consent.
We view LodgeNet's heavily debt-burdened capital structure, and weak operating
trends as indications of financial distress. We assess management and
governance as "fair" as we believe there are significant risks relating to its
private-equity ownership.
Under the terms of the company's proposed recapitalization and planned Chapter
11 bankruptcy filing, LodgeNet's existing credit agreement will be amended to
provide an extension in the form of a $346.4 million five-year term loan plus
accrued interest that is being capitalized prior to the closing date. New
investor Colony Capital will invest $60 million in exchange for all the new
shares of common stock. Holders of the existing series B preferred stock and
common stock will have their interests cancelled. Closing of the entire
transaction is subject to lender approval and bankruptcy court confirmation of
a Chapter 11 Plan.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
LodgeNet Interactive Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CC/Negative/--
Downgraded
To From
LodgeNet Interactive Corp.
Senior Secured D CC
Recovery Rating 3 3
