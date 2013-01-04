Jan 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to The Allstate
Corporation's (Allstate) $500 million subordinated debentures.
Allstate issued $500 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures
with an initial coupon of 5.10% and a maturity of 2053. After January 2023, the
fixed coupon changes to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus 3.165%.
Interest on the notes is cumulatively deferrable for up to five years.
Additionally, the notes are callable by Allstate with various restrictions. This
hybrid security does not receive equity credit in Fitch's financial leverage
calculation.
Proceeds from the notes will be used to repurchase Allstate stock under a new $1
billion authorization that was announced on Dec. 17, 2012. The entire share
repurchase authorization is likely to be completed during 2013.
Allstate's financial leverage will remain within Fitch's median guidelines for
the current rating category. Proforma financial leverage ratio as of Sept. 30,
2012 is 26.8%. Year-end 2012 stockholders' equity is likely to be lower than the
third quarter figure due to October catastrophe losses. Allstate announced
losses of $1.1 billion pre-tax and net of reinsurance primarily from Hurricane
Sandy. Fitch estimates that financial leverage ratio will remain below 30% at
year-end 2012.
Interest coverage during the first nine months of 2012 was strong at 10.4x.
Catastrophe losses in fourth quarter-2012 will lower interest coverage. On a
run-rate basis with 'normal' catastrophe activity, Allstate is expected to meet
Fitch's median guideline for interest coverage of 7x for the current rating
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Allstate's ratings continue to be supported by its market position as a top tier
personal lines writer, property/liability underwriting performance and
acceptable capitalization at the operating subsidiaries. Balanced against these
strengths is a history of material catastrophe losses and challenges associated
with undertaking a strategic shift in the life operations.
The following upgrade and downgrade rating triggers for Allstate's insurer
financial strength and debt ratings remain in place.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Growth in surplus leading to an improved capitalization profile measured by
operating leverage approaching 1.1x and a score of 'Strong' or better on Fitch's
proprietary capital model, Prism;
--Reduced volatility in earnings from catastrophe losses and better operating
results consistent with companies in the 'AA' rating category;
--Standalone ratings for Allstate's life subsidiaries could increase if their
consolidated statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio falls below 100% and they are able
to sustain a GAAP based Return on Assets ratio over 80 basis points.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share during soft
pricing conditions;
--Substantial adverse reserve development that is inconsistent with industry
trends;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital and traditional operating leverage. Specifically,
if operating leverage, excluding the surplus of the life insurance operations,
approached 2.5x it would place downward pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater than 30%;
--Unexpected and adverse surrender activity on liabilities in the life insurance
operations;
--Liquid assets at the holding company less than one year's interest expense and
common dividends.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
The Allstate Corporation
--5.10% $500 million subordinated debenture due Jan. 15, 2053 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA (Allstate Corp. & Allstate Insurance)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Bruce E. Cox (Allstate Life Insurance Co.)
Director
+1-312-606-2316
Committee Chairman
Julie Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Oct. 18, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Criteria
Regulatory
Form NRSRO
Terms Of Use
Endorsement Policy
Privacy Policy
Code of Ethics
Site Index
Press Room
Copyright © 2013 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Multimedia
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training