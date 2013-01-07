Jan 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published an FAQ article
titled, "Global Metals And Mining Sector Could Have It Tough In 2013," which
discusses the difficulties it believes that sector will encounter throughout the
year. Standard & Poor's believes economies in many regions remain fragile and
demand for commodities such as steel has weakened as a result.
"While this overall outlook won't necessarily translate into sharply declining
credit quality, we could downgrade some of the borrowers we rates unless
business conditions improve significantly in the near term," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Michael Scerbo.
Some of the frequently asked questions covered in the article include:
-- Given Standard & Poor's forecast for eurozone GDP to be flat in 2013,
what can Europe's metals and mining sectors expect?
-- How does the U.S. outlook compare with Europe?
-- Does a slightly better economic outlook overall in Asia-Pacific
translate into more stable credit quality for metals and mining companies
there?
-- Given the somewhat rosier economic outlook in South America, how does
the ratings outlook on metals and mining companies in the region compare?
-- How does Standard & Poor's see ThyssenKrupp's planned sale of its
73%-owned slab-making venture CSA?
