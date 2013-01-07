Jan 7 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded TruckLease S.A. Compartment No. 1, as follows: Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Class D notes upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable Subordinated Note: unrated The upgrades reflect the transaction's robust performance as supported by low defaults and high recoveries in line with Fitch's expectations, leading to increased credit enhancement due to its amortising structure. The ratio of cumulative recoveries to cumulative defaults is 100% to date. While recoveries from collateral foreclosure proceeds were approximately 80%-90%, the structure is supported by an additional reserve provided by the originator that tops up recoveries if needed. Consequently, no losses had been reported as of November 2012. The transaction started amortising in fully sequential order having completed a three-month revolving period in May 2011. By the November 2012 payment date, the class A was paid in full and the collateral balance had amortised by around 67%, reflecting the leases' relatively short term. The cumulative default rate stood at 2.6% of purchased receivables as of November 2012, which is lower than the agency's expectation of 9% for that point in time. The transaction's strong performance is partially due to the benign macro-economic environment in Germany with unemployment at historically low levels and GDP growth despite uncertainty in the eurozone. The fast amortisation combined with the solid performance has boosted credit enhancement levels for all classes since the end of the short revolving period. Fitch believes that TruckLease No. 1 could therefore withstand even increased stress levels, which is reflected in the upgrades. TruckLease S.A. is a Luxembourg securitisation vehicle. Compartment No. 1 was the first issuance from the vehicle, followed by Compartment No. 2 in February 2012. The transaction is the securitisation of a portfolio of finance lease receivables originated in Germany by Albis Mobil Lease GmbH (previously NL Mobil Lease GmbH) and its wholly owned subsidiary UTA-Leasing GmbH. NL Mobil is ultimately wholly owned by Albis Leasing AG. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: servicer reports and investor reports. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 27 November 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)