Overview -- Merrill Corp., a St. Paul, Minn.-based provider of technology-enabled information and document services, has failed to refinance or pay off its revolver and first-lien term loan prior to their Dec. 22, 2012 maturity. -- We have downgraded the company to 'D' from 'CCC-' and lowered the issue-level ratings on the revolver, first-lien term loan, and second-lien term loan to 'D' as well. -- We will update our analysis as new information becomes available related to a potential refinancing or a financial restructuring. Rating Action On Jan. 7, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Merrill Corp. to 'D' from 'CCC-'. We reinstated then subsequently lowered our issue-level ratings on the first-lien term loan due 2012, revolving credit facility due 2012 to 'D' from 'CCC' with a recovery rating of '2'. We also lowered the second-lien term loan due 2014 to 'D' from 'C', with a recovery rating of '6'. Rationale The downgrade reflects Merrill's failure to refinance or pay off its $374 million first-lien term loan and $33 million drawn revolver prior to its Dec. 22, 2012 maturity. The second lien is also in technical default because of the cross default provision in the credit agreement. We should have lowered the ratings following the missed payment on the 22nd. We believe the company is engaged in negotiations with its lenders to restructure its current debt maturities. We will update our analysis as new information becomes available related to a potential refinancing or a financial restructuring. Related Criteria And Research Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded To From Merrill Corp. Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CCC-/Watch Dev/-- Senior Secured First Lien D CCC Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Secured Second Lien D C Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.