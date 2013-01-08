Jan 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Kentwood,
MI (the city) bonds:
--$9.3 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds at `AA+';
--$3.2 million LTGO building authority bonds at 'AA+'.
Additionally, Fitch has assigned an implied unlimited tax general obligation
(ULTGO) rating of 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The LTGO bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit and its ad
valorem taxing power, subject to applicable charter, statutory and
constitutional limitations.
The LTGO building authority bonds are secured by cash rentals under the lease
between the authority and the city. The cash rentals constitute the city's full
faith and credit general obligation and its ad valorem tax pledge, subject to
applicable charter, statutory and constitutional limitations. The bonds are not
subject to annual appropriation or subject to setoff or abatement for any cause.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND RESULTS: The city consistently maintains balanced operations, keeping fund
balance at a healthy level.
MODERATE CARRYING COSTS: The debt burden is easily managed and principal
amortization is rapid. Pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs
are low.
STEADY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT: Residents benefit from employment opportunities
both within the city and throughout the Grand Rapids metropolitan area.
LTGO ON PAR WITH IMPLIED ULTGO: The LTGO bond are rated on par with the city's
implied ULTGO rating on the basis of the financial flexibility provided by the
city's elevated fund balance levels and the willingness of voters to approve a
recent increase in the police and fire millage.
CREDIT PROFILE
SOLID SOCIOECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS
Kentwood encompasses a 22 square mile area located adjacent to the city of Grand
Rapids. In addition to a variety of employment opportunities throughout the
Grand Rapids metropolitan area, the city's local economy is anchored by
Steelcase Corp. and Lacks Industries. While the regional economy has experienced
some diversification in recent years, employment within the manufacturing sector
is still 186% of the national norm.
As of October 2012, the city's unemployment rate (5%) was significantly below
the state average (8.3%) and national average (7.5%). Wealth levels are roughly
on par with state and national averages. The city has experienced three
consecutive years of declines in assessed valuation, with a cumulative decline
of 12% during this period. Taxable values are projected to stabilize for the
next several years.
STEADY OPERATING PERFORMANCE PROVIDES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
The city's financial performance during the current recession has been
commendable with balanced general fund operations after transfers for at least
the past seven years. City officials exhibit strong management utilizing
multi-year budget forecasts and capital improvement plans, which enables the
city to proactively adjust its budget to changing economic conditions. The city
ended fiscal 2012 (year ending June 30) with a nominal general fund surplus
after transfers and a 17% unrestricted fund balance.
The city has budgeted balanced operations again for fiscal 2013, and based on
the mid-year review, management is confident such results will be achieved. The
city has offset declines in property tax revenues with increases in state aid
and close management of expenditures. The city is at its maximum operating tax
levy, but several years ago voters approved an increase to the police and fire
millage, providing additional financial flexibility.
MODERATE CARRYING COSTS
Overall debt is easily managed at 3.1% of market value or $2,447 per capita,
with the majority coming from overlapping school districts. Principal
amortization is rapid with 81% repaid within 10 years. Little additional debt is
planned.
Long-term liabilities associated with employment benefits are moderate. The city
provides pension benefits to legacy employees through a single employer pension
plan that was 86% funded as of Jan. 1, 2012, using Fitch's 7% return assumption.
For employees hired after 1999, the city annually contributes to a defined
contribution benefit plan with no further obligation. OPEB costs are nominal.
The city provides a fixed dollar amount towards the retiree's healthcare premium
until the retiree reaches Medicare eligibility. Overall carrying costs,
including debt service, pension and OPEB costs are a moderately low 15% of
general fund spending.