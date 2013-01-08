Jan 8 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly' report for the third quarter of 2012. The report provides a summary of the operating performance and credit metrics of the companies in this sector over the past four years. It includes company-specific key credit strengths and concerns and a summary of the companies' liquidity positions, including debt maturities, as of the end of the third quarter of 2012. Aggregated credit trends and uses of cash are depicted in more than 50 charts, and a summary of Fitch's latest ratings changes are also included. The report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'2013 Outlook: Global Pharmaceuticals' Dec. 13, 2012; --'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Navigating a Dynamic Operating and Regulatory Environment' Nov. 29, 2012. Navigating the Drug Channel --'The ABCs (and Ds) of Drug Pricing' July 25, 2012. Pharmaceuticals --'Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline: First Quarter 2012' July 25, 2012. For-Profit Hospitals --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series: HCA Holdings, Inc.' Oct. 24, 2012; --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health Systems, Inc.' Oct. 1, 2012; --'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis: Second Quarter 2012' Sept. 18, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Third-Quarter 2012 2013 Outlook: Global Pharmaceuticals 2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare -- Navigating a Dynamic Operating and Regulatory Environment Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline: First-Quarter 2012 U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series: HCA Holdings, Inc. U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health Systems, Inc. Hospitals Credit Diagnosis: Operating Trends Remain Weak but Solid Liquidity Supports Credit Profiles