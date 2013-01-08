(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on all outstanding classes from Ally Term Lease Asset Silo Series 2011-SNA and Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2012-SN1. -- These transactions are securitizations of prime auto leases originated by Ally Bank. -- The affirmations reflect our view that current credit enhancement compared with our credit and residual loss expectations is sufficient to maintain the current ratings. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 8, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the notes from Ally Term Lease Asset Silo (ATLAS's) Series 2011-SNA and Ally Auto Receivables Trust (AART's) Series 2012-SN1 (see list). Today's affirmations reflect the transactions' collateral performance to date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the structure of the transaction, and the credit enhancement levels. In addition, our analysis incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability, payment priorities under various scenarios, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis. The affirmations reflect our view that the respective total credit support as a percent of the amortizing pool balances compared with our expected remaining credit and residual losses is adequate at the affirmed rating levels. The ATLAS 2011-SNA transaction has exhibited significantly better performance than our initial expectations. As of the December 2012 distribution date, the transaction had 22 months of performance and had amortized to a pool factor of 34.04% of its initial securitized value. To date, the transaction has incurred negative 0.03% in cumulative net credit losses, a factor of 0.26% in cumulative gross losses aided by a strong cumulative recovery rate of 111%. As a result, we have revised our expected lifetime credit loss on the transaction to below 0.05%. For AART Series 2012-SN1, given the short amount of securitization performance, we are maintaining our initial credit loss expectation of 0.50%-0.60% of the pool's securitization value pending further performance and affirming our new issuance ratings. Residual realizations for the ATLAS 2011-SNA have been extremely strong as the returned vehicles continue to realize higher values than the initial forecasts. The securitization has benefitted from cumulative residual gains of approximately 28% on returned vehicles. ATLAS 2011-SNA benefits from a reserve fund of 0.5% of the initial securitized value and overcollateralization of 29% of the initial securitized value. As the pool has amortized, the credit enhancement (reserve plus overcollateralization) has grown to 86.7% of the current securitized value. The current level of credit enhancement compares favorably with our 'AAA' stress levels and, as a result, supports the affirmation of our 'AAA (sf)' rating. We will continue to monitor the performance of the transactions to ensure that the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to cover our loss expectations under our stress scenarios for the rated classes. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- "Revised General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Auto Lease Securitizations," Nov. 29, 2011 -- "Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," Nov. 4 2011 -- "General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan Securitizations," Jan. 11, 2011 RATINGS AFFIRMED Ally Term Lease Asset Silo 2011-SNA Class Rating A-2 AAA (sf) A-3 AAA (sf) Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2012-SN1 Class Rating A-1 A-1+ (sf) A-2 AAA (sf) A-3 AAA (sf) A-4 AAA (sf) B AA (sf) C A (sf) (New York Ratings Team)