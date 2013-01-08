Jan 8 - Fitch believes the suggested privatization of Long Island Power
Authority (LIPA) could be extremely expensive and may not result in the
ratepayer benefits projected. Yesterday, the Moreland Commission recommended
privatizing the utility and increasing state oversight and fines that all state
utilities would pay if they are found to perform poorly. The commission was
created by the Governor of New York after Hurricane Sandy to investigate the
storm response, preparedness, and emergency management by New York's power
utility companies.
In our view, the primary challenge to privatizing LIPA remains mitigating the
higher cost of capital that would likely result from refinancing or defeasing
the utility's more than $6.8 billion of outstanding debt and addressing the
authority's other obligations. LIPA's high debt burden and nominally high
electric rates remain a key credit concern. Debt to funds available for debt
service was 19.0x for fiscal 2011, compared to Fitch's rating category median of
8.1x.
Although some reduction in operating costs may be attainable under
privatization, other initiatives, including reductions in property tax payments
(or payments in lieu of taxes) are likely to be politically unpopular. Fitch
therefore believes that total cost reductions would be more than offset by
higher capital costs of new debt and equity associated with privatization,
absent some broader plan to reduce LIPA's debt burden. While it serves mainly
residential customers in some of the wealthiest counties in the country, the
current political environment seems unlikely to support privatization-driven
rate increases.