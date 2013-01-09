(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On July 12, 2012, we stated that we would resolve the CreditWatch
placements on our ratings on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered
bonds by Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date for the implementation of our
updated covered bonds counterparty criteria.
-- We have reviewed the impact on the ratings of our updated criteria,
but continue to review our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness in
light of the imminent sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to NEC, a new
government-sponsored bank.
-- On Dec. 31, 2012, the Dexia group outlined the shareholding structure
and the deadline for the closing of the sale on Jan. 31, 2013.
-- In our view, these developments may affect our assessment of the
issuer's creditworthiness, from which we uplift the covered bond ratings. Our
assessment of counterparty risk currently caps the covered bond ratings at one
notch above our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness.
-- The covered bond ratings remain on CreditWatch negative to reflect the
fact that our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness may change following
the sale, as well as execution risk associated with the timing of the sale. We
aim to resolve the CreditWatch placements by Feb. 15, 2013.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 9, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today kept on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Dexia Municipal
Agency's public-sector covered bond program and related series of covered
bonds (obligations foncieres) issued under the program (see list below).
Our ratings on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered bond program and
related series remain on CreditWatch negative to reflect a possible impact on
our assessment of counterparty risk due to a possible change to our assessment
of the issuer's creditworthiness following the sale. The ongoing CreditWatch
placement also reflects execution risk associated with the timing of the sale
of Dexia Municipal Agency to a new government-sponsored bank. We aim to
resolve the CreditWatch placements by Feb. 15, 2013, by which time we expect
to have completed our review of the effect of the executed sale on the
issuer's creditworthiness. The deadline for the closing of the sale is Jan.
31, 2013.
On July 12, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Dexia Municipal Agency's covered
bonds to 'AA+' from 'AAA', as our updated criteria for assessing counterparty
risk in covered bonds became effective (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On
Eight European Covered Bond Programs Following Counterparty Criteria Update,"
and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). We kept our ratings on the covered
bonds on CreditWatch negative to reflect counterparty risk and related cash
flow risk resulting from hedges that would not support the maximum achievable
ratings. The CreditWatch placements also reflected updates in our assessment
of the issuer's creditworthiness in the context of Dexia Municipal Agency's
restructuring.
We stated that we would resolve the CreditWatch placements on our ratings on
these covered bonds by Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date for the
implementation of our updated counterparty criteria. We have now reviewed the
ratings, but are currently reviewing our assessment of the issuer's
creditworthiness in light of the imminent sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to a
new government-sponsored bank. In our view, the sale may affect our assessment
of the issuer's creditworthiness, from which we uplift the covered bond
ratings.
Our assessment of counterparty risk is the key constraint on the ratings. We
understand that there are derivative agreements in place with unsubordinated
termination payments and no replacement framework exists, that is consistent
with current or previous Standard & Poor's counterparty criteria. The total
notional amount of these derivative agreements represents significantly more
than the 5% materiality threshold under our criteria. We see a risk that a
swap counterparty could default while in-the-money, and be owed a substantial
termination payment, which would be due immediately and would rank pari passu
with covered bond payments. As of Dec. 31, 2012, this risk existed on
derivative agreements with 23 different counterparties, and the largest
exposure for a potential termination payment due to a single counterparty was
approximately EUR1.4 billion.
As a result of this risk, we would, in accordance with our counterparty
criteria, cap the covered bond ratings at the higher of one notch above our
assessment of Dexia Municipal Agency's creditworthiness or the issuer credit
rating of the lowest rated counterparty. As there are some counterparties with
low or no Standard & Poor's ratings, we would effectively cap the covered bond
ratings at one notch above our assessment of Dexia Municipal Agency's
creditworthiness. We are not taking immediate rating action to reflect this
cap as we are reviewing our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness in
light of the imminent sale of Dexia Municipal Agency.
On Dec. 31, 2012, the Dexia group published a press release outlining a Jan.
31, 2013, deadline for the closing of the sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to a
new government-sponsored bank, to which Dexia has referred in its publication
as "Nouvel Etablissement de Credit" (NEC). NEC will be owned initially by the
French state (AA+/Negative/A-1+; shareholding of 75%); Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+; shareholding of 20%); and La Banque
Postale (LBP; A+/Negative/A-1; shareholding of 5%). LBP will have an option to
increase its shareholding to up to 33%. However, the French government will
remain the majority shareholder through the combination of its direct
shareholding and that of CDC. On Dec. 28, 2012, the European Commission
granted approval for the proposed sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to NEC.
As part of the CreditWatch resolutions, we will review our assessment of Dexia
Municipal Agency's creditworthiness. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch
placements on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered bonds by Feb. 15,
2013. All else remaining the same, we would expect to cap the ratings at one
notch above our assessment of the creditworthiness of Dexia Municipal Agency
due to counterparty risk. The change to our assessment of DMA's
creditworthiness is likely to be positive, and would therefore at least
partially offset the negative rating impact of counterparty risk.
In our view, there remains execution risk in the proposed sale of Dexia
Municipal Agency to NEC. If the sale does not take place within the announced
timeframe, we will resolve the counterparty criteria element of the
CreditWatch placements based on our current view of Dexia Municipal Agency's
creditworthiness. This would result in a downgrade of five notches to 'A-',
assuming all else remains the same.
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Dexia Municipal Agency
AA+/Watch Neg AA+/Watch Neg
France: Legislation-Enabled Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obligations Foncieres)
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)