Jan 9 () - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding, Building, and Home Products and Services Recovery Models - Third-Quarter 2012Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. Homebuilders and Building Materials companies, including: --Beazer Homes USA, Inc. --Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. --KB Home --M/I Homes, Inc. --Meritage Corp. --Standard Pacific Corp. --USG Corporation Fitch has made a change in its 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria'. This revision reflects the insertion of additional notches into Fitch's master rating scale for instrument ratings and does not reflect any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the company or the instrument affected in this rating revision. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' (Aug. 14, 2012); --U.S. Homebuilding Industry - Recovery Rating Methodology, (April 7, 2008). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates US Homebuilding Industry -- Recovery Rating Methodology