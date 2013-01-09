(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 19, 2012, we placed the long-and short-term ratings on
Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFiF)'s SCF (societe de credit foncier)
covered bond program on CreditWatch negative following a review of the
progress the program had made toward meeting our updated criteria for
assessing counterparty risk by Jan. 11, 2013.
-- The issuer has continued to renegotiate its derivative documentation
to bring these agreements in line with the structural features for
counterparty replacement outlined in our current or previous counterparty
criteria. We understand CFiF is still pursuing this initiative.
-- On Dec. 28, 2012, CFiF also made a public commitment that mitigates
the immediate impact of the updated counterparty criteria on the rating on the
program. In particular, it has committed to taking action on swaps that do not
follow a replacement framework commensurate with our counterparty criteria
should the short-term issuer credit rating (I CR) on its parent, BPCE, fall
below 'A-1'.
-- We have reviewed the credit and cash flows of the transaction after
applying the new counterparty criteria. Following these results, we are
affirming and removing from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and
short-term ratings on the covered bonds issued under CFiF's SCF program. The
outlook on these covered bonds is stable.
PARIS (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 9, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AAA/A-1+' long- and
short-term ratings on the covered bonds issued by Compagnie de Financement
Foncier (CFiF) under its SCF program. The outlook is stable (see list below).
On Dec. 19, 2012, we placed the program on CreditWatch negative based on the
execution risk following our review of the progress made toward meeting our
updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk by Jan. 11, 2013, especially
around derivatives obligations.
In particular, unsubordinated termination payments could be due by CFiF to the
counterparty, should the contract end prematurely. These are not mitigated by
a replacement framework in line with Standard & Poor's methodology for a
number of swaps in the transaction, covering more than 5% of the amount of
privileged liability. According to paragraph 36 of "Covered Bonds Counterparty
And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," this constrains the
rating to one notch above the rating on the issuer.
Also, the additional termination event language (ATE), which gives the issuer
the option to terminate the swap agreement if there is no mutually accepted
replacement, and which is present in most of the transaction's swaps, had not
yet been clarified in line with paragraph 38 of "Covered Bonds Counterparty
And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions." This leads us to
consider that these swaps do not have a replacement framework in line with our
methodology.
We understand that since Dec. 19, 2012, the issuer has continued to
renegotiate the documentation for its derivatives agreements to bring them in
line with a replacement framework that follows structural features outlined in
the current counterparty criteria or reflects previous counterparty criteria,
but as of today, the remaining notional amount as a percentage of the
outstanding covered bonds remains above 5%.
Moreover, on Dec. 28, 2012, the issuer published the following commitments on
its Web site:
-- For swap contracts with an ATE provision: upon the ATE trigger being
hit, the issuer commits to find a replacement, take over the derivative
obligation, or increase the overcollateralization to address unhedged risk
within 60 calendar days.
-- For the unsubordinated termination costs in swap contracts with no
Standard & Poor's replacement framework: if BPCE is no longer rated 'A-1', the
issuer undertakes to replace or amend the swap contracts (including
contractual subordination of swap termination payments) to bring the notional
amount of such swaps below 5% of the outstanding privileged liability within
60 days.
These commitments mitigate the risk of an immediate constraint on the rating
on the program to one notch above the ICR on CFiF.
HEDGES WITH RELATED AND UNRELATED COUNTERPARTIES
Swap contracts with related entities of the issuer's group have been updated
to reflect our latest counterparty criteria. The benefit of these swaps is
therefore reflected in the cash flow analysis.
We do not give benefit to swap contracts with unrelated counterparties which
do not have a Standard & Poor's replacement framework, and therefore the cash
flows remain unhedged and exposed to foreign exchange and interest rate risk
in our cash flow models.
Swap contracts with unrelated counterparties which follow previous Standard &
Poor's counterparty criteria or the current counterparty criteria with
variants have been analysed in accordance with paragraph 7 of the covered bond
counterparty criteria. Because the single unrelated counterparty concentration
is below 25%, the applicable ICR on the unrelated derivative counterparties is
in the 'AAA' to 'A-' group, and the ICR on the issuer is in the 'AAA' to 'A-'
group, there is no constraint on the maximum uplift achievable by the program.
CASHFLOWS RUN WITH 'AAA' STRESSES
We affirmed our ratings on CFiF's covered bonds following our review of the
latest cash flow information provided (as of Sept. 30, 2012). This now
excludes the benefit of swaps without a Standard & Poor's replacement
framework.
Following the application of our five-step approach for rating covered bonds,
we have assessed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk measure, the
program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift,
the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided.
The key results of this assessment are:
Classification of ALMM Low
Program categorization 1
Maximum potential ratings uplift (notches) 7
Maximum potential rating AAA
Target credit enhancement (%) 14.5
Available credit enhancement (%)* 18.1
*We calculate the current enhancement as (assets - liabilities)/liabilities.
When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of
the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or
monetize the cover pool. We then assign the covered bonds to one of three
distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential
number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be
commensurate with the target credit enhancement.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the French SCF legal framework,
we have categorized CFiF's covered bonds in category "1" and determined a
"low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, this
combination enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential
ratings uplift of seven notches above our long-term ICR. Our assessment of the
external swap counterparties shows that currently it does not affect the
maximum number of notches uplift achievable by the program.
We believe that the cover pool can support a 'AAA' rating on CFiF's covered
bonds issued under its SCF covered bond program. This reflects our assessment
of the target credit enhancement, combined with the available credit
enhancement for the covered bonds. We have consequently affirmed and removed
from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on these
covered bonds.
As the program uses only five of the seven notches of potential uplift above
the ICR to achieve its current rating, we have also assigned a stable outlook
to the 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on CFiF's covered bonds and
program.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed/CreditWatch Action
Program To From
Compagnie de Financement Foncier AAA/Stable AAA/Watch Neg
A-1+/Stable A-1+/Watch Neg
Country: France Covered bond type: Obligation Fonciere
