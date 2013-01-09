Jan 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' rating to Marfrig Holdings Europe B.V.'s planned $300 million senior
unsecured notes due 2017.
The rating on the issue reflects the credit quality of both Brazil-based
Marfrig Alimentos S.A. (Marfrig; B+/Negative/--), which will
irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee the bonds, and its most relevant
operating subsidiaries; we analyze these as a single group.
The proposed bond issuance, together with the company's recent equity offering
through which Marfrig raised about R$1 billion (or about $500 million), will
improve its capital structure by reducing overall debt and extending its
maturities, lowering the company's annual refinancing risks and sizable
interest rate burden. "We expect Marfrig to continue this deleveraging trend
and use most of the proceeds of both transactions to pay down debt as it comes
due," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Flavia Bedran. We also expect
operating performance to improve thanks to both strong cash flows from its
beef division and a gradual recovery in its poultry unit, as grain prices have
softened. However, the outlook on the company's corporate credit rating
remains negative as Marfrig confronts the volatility of the beef and poultry
industry and the need to improve operating efficiencies to generate stronger
discretionary cash flows.
RATINGS LIST
Marfrig Alimentos S.A.
Corporate credit rating B+/Negative/--
Rating Assigned
Marfrig Holdings Europe B.V.
$300M sr unsec notes B+
