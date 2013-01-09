Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following underlying ratings to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, New York (TBTA): --$266.3 million general revenue refunding bonds, series 2013B 'AA-'; --$637.9 million subordinate revenue refunding bonds, series 2013A 'A+'. The bonds are expected to price through negotiation the week of Jan. 7, 2013. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has withdrawn the 'AA-'/'A+' rating previously assigned to the TBTA's series 2012D and series 2012C, as the bond sale was delayed and the bonds were re-designated as series 2013B and series 2013A. For more information, please see the Fitch release titled 'Fitch Rates Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority's (New York) General Revs & Sub Lien 'AA-/'A+') dated Dec. 6, 2012 and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.