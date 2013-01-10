(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 10 - Fitch believes new rules governing Canadian covered bonds provide
some increased protections for bondholders but are largely a confirmation of
existing contractual agreements. On Dec. 17, 2012, Canada Mortgage and Housing
Corporation (CMHC) published the Canadian Registered Covered Bond Programs
Guide. CMHC is the administrator of the legislative framework that issuers must
adhere to register their programs and sets the minimum standards for initial
eligibility and ongoing maintenance of registered status. Just after the
publication of the guide, the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced that Canadian
dollar-denominated covered bonds would be accepted as collateral under its
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF).
In our view, the guide's requirement, when calculating the asset coverage test,
is likely to protect bondholders in a declining home price environment. The
guide requires property values to be indexed and caps credit for mortgage loans
in cover pools at 80% of the indexed value when making this calculation. This
effectively increases nominal overcollateralization (OC) levels when house
prices fall. Unlike statutory requirements in some other legislative
jurisdictions, the guide does not dictate a minimum level of OC that must be
maintained. Instead they are set by the issuer, taking into account any
applicable limits imposed by the primary regulator or other supervisory
authority. However, bondholders are likely to have the benefit of ample OC
amounts, since break-even OC levels supporting high covered bond ratings are
often well above contractual floors.
The guide also takes other positive steps, though it leaves room for further
enhancements. It improves reporting requirements by including multidimensional
loan attribute distributions for cover pools. But the availability of historical
performance data remains extremely limited. We plan to continue to rely on
issuers for static pool data on delinquencies and defaults while assessing
credit risk and may apply conservative assumptions if that data are not
available.
While potentially beneficial to Canadian investors in domestic covered bond
issuances, the BOC announcement does not aid the liquidity of the conventional
mortgages eligible to serve as cover pool collateral under registered programs.
As issuers cannot pledge their own covered bonds to the SLF, the BOC discount
rates on covered bonds would not serve as an appropriate reference point for
another bank buyer that would look to finance a portfolio purchase via covered
bonds. For this reason, Fitch will need to consider unsecured debt spreads and
other pricing information in its liquidation pricing assumptions.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)