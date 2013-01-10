Overview -- Clearwire Corp. announced it has received a proposal by satellite-TV provider DISH Network Corp. (BB-/Positive/--) to purchase about 24% of Clearwire's spectrum for $2.2 billion. -- DISH will also try to acquire at least a quarter of Clearwire's common stock for $3.30 per share with certain governance rights. -- Ratings for Clearwire and majority-owner Sprint Nextel Corp. remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rating Action On Jan. 10, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that the 'B+' corporate credit rating, and all other ratings, on Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp. remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. The ratings were placed on CreditWatch on Oct. 11, 2012. Additionally, our 'CCC' corporate credit rating, and all other ratings, on Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier Clearwire Corp. remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale Our CreditWatch listing on Sprint Nextel followed the announcement that it was in talks to sell all or part of the company to Japan-based SoftBank Corp. Subsequently, on Oct. 15, 2012, Sprint Nextel announced its signed agreement to sell a 70% stake in the company to SoftBank for about $20.1 billion, which would include an $8 billion cash infusion. We placed our ratings on Clearwire on CreditWatch with positive implications on Dec. 13, 2012, after Sprint Nextel signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 49% stake in Clearwire that it did not already own for about $2.1 billion plus the assumption of debt. Today's CreditWatch update follows the announcement that Clearwire received a proposal by satellite-TV provider DISH to purchase about 24% of Clearwire's spectrum for $2.2 billion. It will also try to acquire at least a quarter of Clearwire's common stock for $3.30 per share with certain governance rights. Additionally, the two companies would enter into a commercial agreement that would enable DISH to use Clearwire to help build and operate a network, and DISH would provide Clearwire with financing to fund its own network build and near-term operating losses. The Clearwire spectrum would cover approximately 11.4 billion MHz-POPs. The bid for Clearwire's equity is higher than the $2.97 per share price that Sprint agreed to with Clearwire to acquire the remaining stake in Clearwire that it did not already own. While the ultimate outcome of the proposed transaction is difficult to determine, we believe that there are significant hurdles for DISH to overcome in its bid for Clearwire. Under the current merger agreement with Sprint Nextel to buy the remaining stake in Clearwire that it does not already own, Clearwire is prohibited from selling spectrum assets without Sprint Nextel's consent. The equity holders' agreement further places constraints on a spectrum sale. Also under the equity holders' agreement, Sprint Nextel can block a change of control since that would require consent from 75% of the outstanding shareholders. Still, Clearwire's board has a fiduciary duty to evaluate the DISH proposal since the offered equity price is at a premium to what was offered by Sprint Nextel to public Clearwire shareholders. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor discussions between Sprint Nextel and Clearwire regarding the acquisition offer as well as the proposed offer by DISH for Clearwire. We could raise or affirm the ratings on Clearwire if an acquisition by either Sprint Nextel or DISH is ultimately completed. It is our view that Sprint Nextel's acquisition of the portion of Clearwire that it does not already own would most likely be linked to consummation of SoftBank's pending purchase of Sprint Nextel. Accordingly, in the event that Sprint Nextel acquires full ownership of Clearwire, we will first assess the stand-alone credit profile of the combined company. Key factors will be the impact of the additional spectrum on Sprint Nextel's business risk profile as well as the higher leverage for the combined company. We believe that the stand-alone credit profile for a combined Sprint Nextel and Clearwire would be lower than Sprint Nextel's current stand-alone credit profile. Next, we would evaluate imputation of credit support from SoftBank depending on our view of the strategic relationship between SoftBank and Sprint Nextel. If, however, Sprint Nextel is not successful in its proposed acquisition of Clearwire, we would evaluate Sprint Nextel's stand-alone credit profile and impute some degree of support from SoftBank. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Temporary contact number: Allyn Arden (917-882-2541) Ratings List Ratings Remain On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Sprint Nextel Corp. Sprint Capital Corp. Nextel Finance Co. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- Sprint Nextel Corp. Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Pos Recovery rating 2 Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Pos Recovery rating 3 Nextel Communications Inc. Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Pos Recovery rating 3 Nextel Systems Corp. Senior Secured BB/Watch Pos Recovery rating 1 Sprint Capital Corp. Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Pos Recovery rating 3 iPCS Inc. Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos Recovery rating 4