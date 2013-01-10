(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 10 -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Assicurazioni Generali SpA's (Generali)
and its core subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlooks are
Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Generali's hybrid subordinated notes at 'BBB-'
and senior notes at 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
The affirmation follows Generali's announcement that it will increase its stake
in its joint venture Generali-Holding PPF (GPH) to 76% in March 2013.
Fitch views positively the strategic rationale of the agreement with PPF Group
(PPF). Generali will retain full control of GPH. GPH has been profitable since
it was established in 2007 and is an important contributor to Generali's
profitability. GPH's combined ratio was strong at 89.5% at end-2011, making
central and Eastern Europe (CEE) the Generali group's best performing region in
the property and casualty segment.
In Fitch's view, the announcement removes a great deal of uncertainty around
Generali's strategic commitment in CEE as well as the potential negative
implications for Generali's balance sheet arising from an early exercise from
PPF of its right to sell its 49% stake in GPH. In addition, the strike price of
the 2014 call-put option is now fixed, and the transaction is goodwill-neutral.
Nevertheless, the transaction drains resources from Generali balance sheet,
which will impact negatively on the group's capital adequacy and financial debt
leverage.
The first stage of the transaction will be broadly solvency-neutral according to
Fitch's calculations. Generali estimates that the total net consideration of
EUR1.1bn payable in March 2013 to acquire 25% of PPF shareholding in GPH would
cancel out the positive effect of the EUR1.25bn subordinated debt issued in
November 2012 that fully qualifies for treatment as regulatory solvency capital.
However, Fitch continues to believe that Generali's risk-adjusted capital ratio
is only adequate for the company's current ratings level. The group solvency
margin recovered to a pro forma 150% at 9M12 (also following the issuance of
subordinated debt) from 117% at end-2011, but the sensitivity of this ratio to
capital markets fluctuations remains high.
The financial leverage ratio (FLR) is also negatively affected by this
transaction. The combination of EUR1.1bn total net consideration and the
issuance of EUR1.25bn subordinated debt will result in an increase in Generali's
financial leverage from 34% in H112 to 37% on a pro forma basis at 9M12,
according to Fitch's calculations, a level that Fitch views as high. However,
financial flexibility remains good, as demonstrated for example by the recent
successful issuance of subordinated debt securities.
Fitch believes Generali has a sound liquidity profile. The total net
consideration of EUR1.1bn is in part already covered by the recent EUR1.25bn
subordinated debt issue. In addition, Generali is a cash accretive group which
generated nearly EUR13bn of cash flow from operating activities in 2011 and
EUR6bn in H112. As such, funding the acquisition of the remaining 24% stake in
GPH in late 2014 is likely to be covered by cash flow generation in 2013 and
2014. Generali is also planning some asset disposals that could help enhance the
group's liquidity and solvency.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect Generali's exposure to the eurozone
debt crisis, primarily through its significant holdings of Italian sovereign
debt, as well as operational challenges in Italy and Spain, due to the adverse
macroeconomic environment and austerity measures in these countries. A
sustainable solution to the eurozone debt crisis remains key to the future
direction of Generali's ratings.
Generali has agreed to buy the 49% of GPH held by PPF in two stages. The first
stage will see Generali acquiring 25% of PPF shareholding in GPH for a total
cash consideration of around EUR1.3bn in March 2013. This amount will be partly
offset by PPF redeeming 51% of a EUR400m bond subscribed by Generali. By
end-2014, Generali has the option to buy, and PPF to sell, the remaining 24% of
PPH shareholding in GPH for around EUR1.2bn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of Generali's ratings include:
--A downgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR (currently 'A-'/Negative);
--FLR not falling below 35% over the next 12-18 months.
--Solvency I ratio falling below 120% and the expectation that it will not
recover over a short period of time.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Generali ratings include:
--Strengthening the group's capital base to the extent that Generali is able to
withstand credit and other losses given a scenario of severe distress. This
could be achieved with a Solvency I consistently above 150% or if the eurozone
debt crisis stabilises and the rating of Italy is upgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA:
Affirmed IDR at 'BBB+'; IFS 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG:
Affirmed IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Iard:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Vie:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Deutschland Holding AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Cosmos Versicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Lebensversicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Versicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Central Krankenversicherung AG:
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Espana, S.A. de Seguros Y Reaseguros
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria)
Affirmed IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Fitch has affirmed Generali's debt ratings as follows:
Senior unsecured:
EUR1,500m 4.75% guaranteed notes due 12 May 2014: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR500m 3.875% notes due 6 May 2015: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR750m 4.875% notes due 11 November 2014: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR1,750m 5.125% notes due 16 September 2024: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
EUR1,250m perpetual notes 5.479% until February 2017, thereafter Euribor plus
214bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP495m perpetual notes 6.416% until February 2022, thereafter Libor plus 220bp:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR1,275m perpetual notes 5.317% until June 2016, thereafter Euribor plus
210bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP700m perpetual notes 6.214% until June 2016, thereafter Euribor plus
208bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP350m perpetual notes 6.269% until June 2026, thereafter Euribor plus
235bp: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior Subordinated notes:
EUR1,250m 7.75% until December 2022, due 12 December 2042: affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR750m 10.125% until July 2022, due 10 July 2042: affirmed at 'BBB-'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)