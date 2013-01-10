Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' the following
Indiana Health Facilities Financing Authority bonds, issued on behalf
of The Methodist Hospitals (TMH):
--$10.8 million revenue bonds, series 1996;
--$55.2 million revenue bonds, series 2001.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group, and
a debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STEADY OPERATING RESULTS: The upgrade to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' is supported by TMH's
sustained operating performance. TMH's operating profitability has consistently
improved since fiscal 2008, to a strong 6.7% operating margin and 14.9%
operating EBITDA margin through fiscal 2011. Through the 11-month interim period
ended Nov. 30, 2012, TMH produced a 9.1% operating EBITDA margin, which should
further improve following an expected $8.9 million provider tax payment in
December 2012.
HEALTHY LIQUIDITY: TMH continues to maintain robust liquidity metrics for the
rating category, demonstrated by 207.3 days of cash on hand (DCOH) and 184.3%
cash to debt at the interim period ended Nov. 30, 2012. TMH's balance sheet
metrics have consistently exceeded Fitch's 'BBB' category medians of 138.9 DCOH
and 82.7% since fiscal 2007. However, Fitch notes that liquidity growth has been
aided by limited capital spending over the last three years.
CAPITAL SPENDING PLANS: TMH's average age of plant is very high at over 18 years
through the interim 2012 period. TMH is planning to increase its capital
spending to near $30 million annually, which is approximately 150% of
depreciation expense. Spending sources will likely include additional debt and
cash flow. Fitch believes the 'BBB' rating can accommodate some additional debt,
and will review any financing plans once finalized.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE REMAINS A RISK: TMH continues to rely on supplemental
revenues from the Medicaid disproportionate share hospital (DSH) program, which
will equal close to $40 million in fiscal 2012. Indiana has moved from a
traditional DSH to a provider tax program (effective July 1, 2011 - June 30,
2013), which should reduce payment volatility throughout the payment cycle.
However, Fitch has concerns about long term DSH funding which presents a
material credit risk going forward.
CREDIT PROFILE
The upgrade to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' is supported by TMH's healthy operating
performance, demonstrating sustained improvements via expense controls and
stabilized clinical volumes reflecting good physician recruitment and retention.
TMH continued to grow its medical staff to 438 active/20 employed in 2012, a
substantial improvement over its low 168 active staff level in 2008. As a
result, overall clinical volumes have steadied in interim 2012 including a 6%
increase in deliveries, a 10% increase in total surgeries year-over-year, and
flat acute inpatient volume.
Overall operating performance was strong in fiscal 2011, bolstered, in part, by
continued attention to expense management as well as $48.5 million in Medicaid
DSH revenue (up from $32 million received in fiscal 2010). Operating
profitability metrics through the 11 months ended Nov. 30, 2012, exceed 'BBB'
category median with an 11.1% EBITDA margin producing 3.6x coverage of maximum
annual debt service (MADS).
TMH expects to receive $38 million in Medicaid DSH in 2012. Effective July 1,
2011, Indiana enacted a provider tax program which should provide a more steady
stream of Medicaid payments during the year, reducing the 'lump sum' payments
and associated revenue volatility. Still, Fitch believes TMH's continued
reliance on these supplemental Medicaid moneys presents concern, as the
long-term viability of such payments is currently uncertain beyond June 2013.
TMH's strong balance sheet is a primary credit factor. TMH had $154.3 million
in unrestricted cash at Nov. 30, 2012 for a solid 16.8x cushion ratio against
Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 9.4x. Fitch views TMH's balance sheet strength
positively as it provides a strong buffer against the risks associated with
significant exposure to government payors, which equal approximately 70% of its
gross revenue base.
TMH is currently evaluating a master facility plan, which will likely result in
increased capital needs nearer $30 million annually as well as project-related
spending and likely debt financing. While Fitch believes TMH can accommodate
increased spending and debt at the 'BBB' rating level, any further upward rating
movement will depend upon review of finalized capital and financing plans over
the next 12-18 months.
TMH currently has $84 million in fixed rate long-term debt, with no swaps. MADS
is estimated at $9.2 million including $3 million in capital lease expense.
Given existing debt amortization and current interest rates, it is likely that
TMH could issue additional debt with marginal impact to debt service
requirements.
The Stable Outlook is supported by Fitch's expectation that TMH will continue
producing cash flow metrics in line with Fitch's 'BBB' category medians, coupled
with maintaining its strong balance sheet. TMH is budgeting for approximately
1.5% operating and 9.5% operating EBITDA margin in fiscal 2013, which would
produce 2.9x coverage of MADS by same. Fitch believes this is reasonable against
current performance.
Any further upward rating movement will be influenced by the size of TMH's
master facility plans as they are finalized over the next 12-18 months, and the
impact to TMH's financial profile. Fitch expects TMH will be increasing its
level of capital spending, which could be financed via a combination of debt and
cash flow.
TMH operates a 302-bed acute care facility in Gary (Northlake campus), Indiana
and a 313-bed acute care facility in Merrillville, Indiana (Southlake campus).
Total reported revenues for 2011 were $298.7 million, which Fitch adjusts to
exclude investment income. TMH covenants to disclose audited financial
statements within 150 days of fiscal year end. Annual disclosure is posted to
the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. While TMH does not
covenant to disclose quarterly statements, it does so voluntarily to bondholders
via EMMA. Quarterly disclosure includes balance sheet, income statement,
statement of cash flows, utilization, and management discussion and analysis.
Fitch notes that management has been very accessible, timely and thorough in its
disclosure.