Jan 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the 'CCC+'
rating on Rosemont, Ill.-based US Foods Inc.'s (USF's) upsized $1.175 billion
senior unsecured notes due 2019, which includes the proposed $200 million
add-on, is unchanged. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) for note holders in the event of
a payment default or bankruptcy. We expect that the proceeds from the add-on
offering will be used to repay over $190 million of USF's 11.25% senior
subordinated notes, the related make-whole premium, and fees. The ratings are
subject to change and assume the transaction is closed on substantially the
terms presented to us.
All of our other existing ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate
credit rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the
proposed transaction, total debt outstanding is about $4.9 billion.
USF's ratings reflect Standard & Poor's analysis that the company's financial
risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" for the foreseeable future. This
is based on our opinion that the company has a very aggressive financial
policy and significant debt burden. It is our opinion that the company's gross
margin will remain under pressure because of continued weak demand and higher
expenses, specifically elevated food costs. However, we expect credit measures
to show slight improvement through 2014 thanks to fixed cost reductions and
some debt repayment. Over the next year, we expect adjusted leverage to
approach 7x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to
remain weak at roughly 8.5%.
Our "fair" business risk assessment reflects USF's participation in an
intensely competitive, low-margin industry. The company benefits from its
satisfactory market position, relatively stable historic industry demand, and
broad geographic diversification within the U.S. Nevertheless, the potential
for meaningfully higher food costs next year (stemming from the 2012 drought)
is a key risk factor. If food prices increase significantly, USF's
profitability could fall. This could occur if volume drops because of fewer
people purchasing food away from home, or if food service distributors are
unable to pass through most food-cost inflation to customers.
For the complete corporate credit rationale, please see the research update on
US Foods Inc. published Nov. 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
RATING LIST
Rating unchanged
US Foods Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Senior secured B-
Recovery rating 5
Senior unsecured
$1.175 mil. 8.5% notes CCC+
Recovery rating 6
