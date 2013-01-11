(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 - Rising mobile data usage has spurred growth in the telecom sector
and new content, the explosion of mobile applications, the evolution of
smartphones and tablets, and connected machine-to-machine applications will
likely support demand for mobile data services in the next few years, said
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a published report titled "Latin American
Telecom Operators Are Likely To Profit From Rising Demand And New 4G Wireless
Technology."
In Latin America, about 15%-16% of the population uses smartphones, which is
low compared with other developed markets, but sales are climbing rapidly.
"Given customers' massive use of data, we believe it is just a matter of time
before mobile broadband subscriptions rise also," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Marcela Duenas.
Industry experts expect that by 2017, 55% of new handsets in the region will
be smartphones. Mobile broadband penetration in Latin America is only 12%, or
47 million broadband users out of nearly 662 million mobile subscribers during
the second quarter of 2012. However, mobile data traffic in the region will
grow at a 79% compound annual growth rate from 2011 to 2016, according to
Cisco Systems Inc.
These trends create an opportunity for telecom operators to boost their
revenues, provided that they're able to invest in the network upgrades and
technology required to cope with the higher data usage. In the long run, this
spending could affect some ratings though.
