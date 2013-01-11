Jan 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Boeing Co. (A/Stable/A-1) are not affected by the Federal Aviation
Administration's (FAA) announcement that it would begin a comprehensive review
of the design, manufacture, and assembly of the new 787. The FAA has not
grounded the 787 fleet and said it believes the aircraft is safe. Boeing started
delivering the 787 to airlines in late 2011 and has delivered 50 so far. In
recent months, there have been a number of incidents with 787s operated by
various airlines, including a battery fire, fuel leak, and a cracked windshield.
New aircraft are incredibly complex and often experience minor problems when
first entering service. Boeing claims that the number and types of problems are
consistent with other aircraft when they first entered service, such as the 777
in the mid-1990s. The 787 does, however, use electrical systems to a much
greater extent than other aircraft currently in service and the FAA said this
would be a focus of its review.
The outcome of the FAA review could range from nothing to requiring Boeing to
make minor changes to the design or manufacturing process to, although
unlikely, a major redesign. Absent a major redesign, we do not believe at this
time that the outcome of the review will have a significant impact on the
financial profile or liquidity of Boeing. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company
had $11 billion of cash and short-term investments and $4.6 billion of
available revolving credit facilities. However, resolving any problems with
aircraft in service or in production could result in higher costs and cash use
not only for Boeing, but also the suppliers of the affected components or
systems. Also, the problems, if not quickly resolved, could result in airlines
cancelling some of the approximately 800 787s on order or prompt them to buy
competing aircraft.