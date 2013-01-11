OVERVIEW
-- We placed our ratings on seven tranches from seven securitizations
backed by structured settlement payments on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- Securitizations backed by structured settlement payments are typically
payments resulting from an arrangement between a claimant and defendant
structured as installment payments that satisfy the settlement.
-- The CreditWatch placements reflect the increased overcollateralization
and principal payments to the notes.
The securitizations are backed by structured settlement payments, which are
payments resulting from an arrangement between a claimant (for example, a
plaintiff that has settled a personal injury lawsuit) and a defendant and/or
the defendant's liability insurer, typically structured as installment
payments that satisfy the settlement. The defendant generally arranges to
discharge its payment obligation to the claimant by assigning this obligation
to a settlement counterparty. The settlement counterparty then typically funds
the obligation to make the agreed-upon payments by purchasing an annuity
contract from an annuity provider.
Today's CreditWatch placements reflect the principal payments to the notes and
the resulting increased overcollateralization the principal payments help to
provide.
We will resolve today's CreditWatch placement after we complete a
comprehensive analysis and committee review of the transaction. We expect to
resolve the CreditWatch placement within 90 days. We will continue to monitor
the transaction and take rating actions, including CreditWatch placements, as
we deem appropriate.
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE
Peachtree Finance Company #2, LLC
Rating
Class To From
B A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
321 Henderson Receivables I LLC, Series 2005-1
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)
321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-1
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)
321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-2
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)
321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-3
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)
321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-4
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)
321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2007-1
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)