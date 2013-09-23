Sept 23 U.S. companies borrowed less in August
to invest in new equipment ranging from industrial equipment to
aircraft, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA)
said.
Companies signed up for $6.4 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit last month, 7 percent less than a year
earlier. The borrowing fell 11 percent from July.
"Uncertainty surrounding heightened U.S. involvement in the
Syrian conflict coupled with a potential federal government
shutdown and a looming debt-ceiling fight between Congress and
the Obama Administration may be responsible for some businesses
pulling back on their equipment acquisition plans," ELFA Chief
Executive William Sutton said in a statement.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports
economic activity for the $725 billion equipment finance sector,
said credit approvals totaled 79.1 percent in August, up from
78.6 percent in the previous month.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Dell Inc,
Verizon Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon
Inc and Volvo AB.
"Credit quality remained strong, however, as both
delinquencies and losses were very low, particularly compared to
the year-earlier period," Sutton said.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said its September confidence index stood
at 61.3, steady with the August index of 61.0.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.