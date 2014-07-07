BRIEF-BASF India enters india crop protection market for rice
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage:
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.
Castor seeds Spot prices -January 24 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,765 versus 0,725-0,770 previous.