BRIEF-Tata Steel completes sale of Speciality Steel UK Ltd to Liberty House Group
* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group
July 7 Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries:
* Promoters to buy 26.42 percent stake in co from Premier Proteins Ltd
* Offer proposed at 2.8 rupees per share; proposed date of acquisition is July 14 Source text: (bit.ly/1J25b5M) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen