July 7 Arss Infrastructure Projects Ltd

* Says B. K. Mishra, appointed as nominee director by the co-lenders has tendered his resignation Source text:

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd has informed BSE that in terms of the covenants of CDR Scheme, Mr. B. K. Mishra, appointed as Nominee Director by the co-lenders on rotational basis for one year in the board of the Company w.e.f. July, 2014, has tendered his resignation vide Bank of India letter dated July 03, 2015. Since the Company has received the letter on July 07, 2015 the same would be treated as effective date of resignation. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)