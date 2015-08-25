BRIEF-India's Orient Cement March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 165.2 million rupees versus 184.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 United Breweries Ltd
* Clarifies on news captioned "Heineken likely to raise stake in United Breweries"
* Not aware of any such negotiation or any kind of potential deal with regard to news item Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1V7bfSR Further company coverage:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction