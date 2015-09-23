US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Rbi says seeks feedback on draft framework on ecbs
* Use, maturity and all-in-cost for normal foreign currency borrowings will continue.
* Rbi says overseas regulated financial entities, some funds included in the list of recognised lenders for long term funding into india
* Rbi says prescribes only a negative list of end uses for long term foreign currency borrowings (minimum maturity of 10 years)
* Rbi says prescribes more liberal stipulation for rupee denominated ecbs with only minimum maturity stipulations
* In costs for rupee denominated borrowings to be at prevailing market conditions
* Rbi says draft proposes minimum average maturity of three years for ecbs up to $50 million
* Rbi says draft proposes minimum average maturity of five years for ecbs more than $50 million
* Denominated funds offshore
* India Cenbank Proposes Allowing Real Estate Investment Trusts, Infrastructure Investment Trusts To Raise Rupee Further company coverage: (Reporting By Karen Rebelo)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)