Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* Rbi says seeks feedback on draft framework on ecbs

* Use, maturity and all-in-cost for normal foreign currency borrowings will continue.

* Rbi says overseas regulated financial entities, some funds included in the list of recognised lenders for long term funding into india

* Rbi says prescribes only a negative list of end uses for long term foreign currency borrowings (minimum maturity of 10 years)

* Rbi says prescribes more liberal stipulation for rupee denominated ecbs with only minimum maturity stipulations

* In costs for rupee denominated borrowings to be at prevailing market conditions

* Rbi says draft proposes minimum average maturity of three years for ecbs up to $50 million

* Rbi says draft proposes minimum average maturity of five years for ecbs more than $50 million

* Denominated funds offshore

* India Cenbank Proposes Allowing Real Estate Investment Trusts, Infrastructure Investment Trusts To Raise Rupee Further company coverage: (Reporting By Karen Rebelo)