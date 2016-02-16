WELLINGTON Feb 17 New Zealand online trading company Trade Me Group Ltd said Wednesday its half year net profit was slightly higher on the year, boosted by record revenues.

The company said net profit in the six months to Dec 31 was NZ$38.5 million ($25.26 million), up 0.3 percent, while revenue from ordinary activities was up 9 percent to a record NZ$105.6 million.

The result was weighed by a 19 percent increase in expenses but Chief Executive Jon Macdonald noted expenses were significantly lower than the 28 percent year-on-year growth in the first half of the previous financial year.

Macdonald said that expense growth had slowed, as the business gets on with delivering growth in the medium to long term.

Looking ahead, he said he expects "moderately greater" year-on-year growth in Ebitda and net profit in the second half than what was recorded in the six months to December.

($1 = 1.5239 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; editing by John Stonestreet)