Sept 1 RBI releases

* Guidelines on sale of stressed assets by banks

* India cenbank says has been decided to progressively restrict bank's investment in security receipts backed by their own stressed assets

* India cenbank says banks may also offer assets to other banks, NBFCs, financial institutions, etc who have necessary capital and expertise

* For the full guidelines see: bit.ly/2bFIxtK (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)