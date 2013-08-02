(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 2 (Reuters)- Kenko.com Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.65 4.36 15.00 (+6.8 pct) (+9.7 pct) Operating 19 mln 4 mln 80 mln (+328.4 pct) Recurring 14 mln loss 31 mln Net 15 mln loss 47 mln EPS 223.39 yen loss 1,070.88 yen EPS Diluted 220.91 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)