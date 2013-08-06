(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Fuji Soft Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 34.24 34.95 104.00 (-2.0 pct) (+11.5 pct) Operating 1.41 1.92 5.70 (-26.8 pct) (+352.9 pct) Recurring 2.01 1.82 5.60 (+10.5 pct) (+535.9 pct) Net 1.68 316 mln 2.70 (+432.4 pct) EPS 54.18 yen 10.08 yen 86.80 yen EPS Diluted 54.17 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 21.00 yen -Q2 div 11.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q4 div 13.00 yen 7.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)