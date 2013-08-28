(Adds company forecast) Aug 28 (Reuters)- Raccoon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jul 31, 2013 Jul 31, 2012 Apr 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.45 2.36 10.30 - 10.60 (+3.5 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+5.2 - +8.3 pct) Operating 38 mln 33 mln 220 mln - 230 mln (+14.9 pct) (+19.3 pct) (+21.5 - +27.1 pct) Recurring 37 mln 32 mln 210 mln - 220 mln (+16.6 pct) (+21.9 pct) (+19.3 - +25.0 pct) Net 20 mln 22 mln 125 mln - 135 mln (-9.9 pct) (+7.2 pct) (-6.0 - +1.5 pct) EPS 3.75 yen 4.15 yen 22.94 yen - 24.78 yen EPS Diluted 3.69 yen 4.07 yen Ann Div 1,200.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 1,200.00 yen NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .