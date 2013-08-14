(Adds company forecast) Aug 14 (Reuters)- CanBas Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 0 mln 0 mln 0 mln - 1.00 0 mln - 1.00 Operating loss 651 mln loss 1.10 loss 520 mln - 479 mln loss 235 mln - 764 mln Recurring loss 641 mln loss 1.12 loss 520 mln - 479 mln loss 235 mln - 764 mln Net loss 643 mln loss 1.12 loss 421 mln - 578 mln loss 236 mln - 763 mln EPS loss198.81 yen loss384.71 yen loss114.89 yen - 157.5 yen loss64.38 yen - 208.01 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.