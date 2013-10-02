(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Cox Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 10.94 11.65 24.30
(-8.8 pct)
Operating loss 719 mln loss 136 mln 200 mln
Recurring loss 613 mln loss 23 mln 370 mln
Net loss 756 mln loss 154 mln 50 mln
EPS loss 27.43 yen loss 5.60 yen 1.81 yen
Ann Div nil nil
-Q2 div
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Cox Co Ltd sells casual wear.
