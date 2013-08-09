BRIEF-Avis Budget completes deal to operate Budget brand in Poland
(Adds company forecast) Aug 9 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 6.67 13.50 - 14.00 (+4.9 - +8.8 pct) Operating 80 mln 200 mln - 300 mln Recurring 77 mln 180 mln - 280 mln Net 35 mln 50 mln - 140 mln EPS 2.44 yen 3.38 yen - 9.47 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc as of March 29, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pn0PnH) Further company coverage: