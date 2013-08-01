(Company corrects figures in table)
Aug 1 (Reuters)-
Ginza Renoir Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 1.70 1.64 7.18
(+4.0 pct) (+11.1 pct) (+9.3 pct)
Operating 153 mln 92 mln 343 mln
(+65.0 pct) (+21.8 pct) (+12.9 pct)
Recurring 164 mln 103 mln 386 mln
(+58.9 pct) (+30.8 pct) (+3.7 pct)
Net 81 mln 21 mln 218 mln
(+278.2 pct) (-31.1 pct) (+21.8 pct)
EPS 13.53 yen 3.61 yen 36.25 yen
EPS Diluted 13.43 yen
Ann Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - Ginza Renoir Co Ltd operates a coffee shop chain in the Tokyo area.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
(Reporting By Naomi Iseda)