(Adds company forecast) Jul 24 (Reuters)- ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 338 mln 330 mln 1.35 - 1.55 (+2.5 pct) (-7.4 pct) (+1.4 - +16.4 pct) Operating 2 mln 12 mln 20 mln - 120 mln (-79.6 pct) (-27.9 pct) (-50.0 - +200.0 pct) Recurring 2 mln 12 mln 20 mln - 120 mln (-79.6 pct) (-25.8 pct) (-58.3 - +150.0 pct) Net loss 1 mln 5 mln 10 mln - 65 mln (-50.6 pct) (-56.5 - +182.6 pct) EPS loss 25.63 yen 87.09 yen 1.57 yen - 10.23 yen Ann Div 200.00 yen 2.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 200.00 yen 2.00 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)