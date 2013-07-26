BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
(Adds company forecast) Jul 26 (Reuters)- Jipangu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.75 1.42 8.10 - 8.64 (+23.3 pct) (+31.3 pct) (+38.4 - +47.6 pct) Operating 533 mln 284 mln 2.02 - 2.27 (+87.4 pct) (+84.9 - +108.5 pct) Recurring 336 mln 28 mln 1.06 - 1.31 (+273.5 - +360.1 pct) Net 203 mln 54 mln 645 mln - 805 mln (+276.9 pct) (+147.1 - +208.5 pct) EPS 39.03 yen 10.36 yen 123.70 yen - 154.41 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Jipangu Inc plans products for sale on TV shopping. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge