(Adds percent change for Net profit of year ago result) Jul 30 (Reuters)- Japan Tobacco Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 547.94 512.11 2.37 trln (+7.0 pct) (+17.2 pct) (+11.7 pct) Operating 146.48 128.57 616.00 (+13.9 pct) (+68.2 pct) (+15.7 pct) Pretax 141.59 124.35 598.00 (+13.9 pct) (+72.4 pct) (+17.4 pct) Net 98.10 84.52 415.00 (+16.1 pct) (+83.2 pct) (+20.8 pct) EPS Basic 53.98 yen 44.38 yen 228.34 yen EPS Diluted 53.95 yen 44.36 yen Ann Div 68.00 yen 92.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen 46.00 yen -Q4 Div 38.00 yen 46.00 yen NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and sales as core business. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)