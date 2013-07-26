BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
(Adds previous forecast) Jul 26 (Reuters) - Jipangu Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.99 3.83 - 3.87 Operating 1.01 937 mln - 953 mln Recurring 620 mln 166 mln - 181 mln Net 420 mln 63 mln - 74 mln EPS 80.62 yen 12.25 yen - 14.19 yen NOTE - Jipangu Inc plans products for sale on TV shopping. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge