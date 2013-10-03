(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 3 (Reuters)- KTK Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 15 months ended Year to NEXT Aug 20, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Aug 20, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 12.49 10.39 17.03 8.07 (+36.3 pct) (+97.1 pct) Operating 1 mln 25 mln 50 mln loss 92 mln (+2538.3 pct) Recurring 35 mln 18 mln 53 mln loss 90 mln (+49.1 pct) Net 147 mln loss 78 mln 11 mln loss 64 mln (-92.3 pct) EPS 29.36 yen loss 21.60 yen 1.98 yen loss 11.29 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 7.00 yen 2.00 yen -Q2 Div 3.00 yen 4.00 yen nil -Q4 Div 2.00 yen 3.00 yen 2.00 yen NOTE - KTK Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .