(Adds company forecast) Jul 25 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 201.02 185.45 416.00 (+8.4 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 38.12 36.41  77.50 (+4.7 pct) (+2.5 pct) Pretax 36.95 35.16 (+5.1 pct) Net 24.75 21.63 (+14.4 pct) EPS Basic 45.46 yen 39.75 yen 92.57 yen (+8.1 pct) EPS Diluted 45.41 yen 39.73 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 45.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 23.00 yen NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)