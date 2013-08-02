(Adds company forecast)
AnGes MG Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 314 mln 288 mln 350 mln - 450 mln
(+9.2 pct) (+133.0 pct)
Operating loss 632 mln loss 954 mln loss 1.20 - loss 900 mln
Recurring loss 629 mln loss 890 mln loss 1.20 - loss 900 mln
Net loss 652 mln loss 893 mln loss 1.30 - loss 1.00
EPS loss 2,257.41 yen loss 3,638.59 yen loss 4,325.70 yen - loss 3,327.46 yen
Ann Div nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - AnGes MG Inc is engaged in research and development of pharmaceutical products.
