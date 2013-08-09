(Adds company forecast) Aug 9 (Reuters)- Gaiax Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.88 1.94 4.00 (-2.7 pct) (+15.8 pct) (+4.4 pct) Operating loss 12 mln 17 mln loss 50 mln - 50 mln (-25.0 pct) Recurring loss 7 mln 15 mln loss 60 mln - 40 mln (-13.7 pct) Net loss 11 mln 165 mln loss 70 mln - 30 mln (+281.3 pct) EPS loss 4.91 yen 68.53 yen loss 27.57 yen - 11.82 yen EPS Diluted 68.11 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .