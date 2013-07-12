(Corrected the table as following)
Jul 12 (Reuters)-
KLab Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended 16 months to
May 31, 2013 Aug 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 10.89 22.90
Operating loss 1.08 loss 1.10
Recurring loss 850 mln loss 1.00
Net loss 770 mln loss 900 mln
EPS loss 29.82 yen loss 33.85 yen
Ann Div nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - KLab Inc .
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.
(Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)