(Adds company forecast) Aug 1 (Reuters)- D.A. Consortium Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 24.78 22.19 49.73 - 50.52 (+11.7 pct) (+24.4 pct) (+13.0 - +14.8 pct) Operating 275 mln 588 mln 583 mln - 758 mln (-53.3 pct) (+83.5 pct) (-27.0 - -5.1 pct) Recurring 283 mln 605 mln 601 mln - 781 mln (-53.2 pct) (+80.4 pct) (-28.7 - -7.3 pct) Net 17 mln 192 mln 180 mln - 234 mln (-90.9 pct) (+83.7 pct) (-33.0 - -12.9 pct) EPS 0.36 yen 3.96 yen 3.71 yen - 4.82 yen EPS Diluted 0.32 yen 3.90 yen Ann Div 600.00 yen -Q2 div nil -Q4 div 600.00 yen NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .