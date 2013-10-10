(Adds company forecast) Oct 10 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2013 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.32 2.11 5.90 - 6.20 (+57.5 pct) (-39.0 pct) (+34.9 - +41.8 pct) Operating 1.08 368 mln 1.50 - 1.65 (+192.9 pct) (+28.4 pct) (+79.8 - +97.7 pct) Recurring 1.08 367 mln 1.50 - 1.65 (+193.4 pct) (+31.9 pct) (+79.9 - +97.9 pct) Net 983 mln 383 mln 1.35 - 1.50 (+156.3 pct) (+139.9 pct) (+53.8 - +70.9 pct) EPS 30.06 yen 11.74 yen 41.24 yen - 45.82 yen EPS Diluted 30.06 yen Ann Div 6.00 yen 9.00 yen - 10.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 6.00 yen 9.00 yen - 10.00 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .