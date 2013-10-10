(Adds company forecast)
Oct 10 (Reuters)-
Broccoli Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2013 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 3.32 2.11 5.90 - 6.20
(+57.5 pct) (-39.0 pct) (+34.9 - +41.8 pct)
Operating 1.08 368 mln 1.50 - 1.65
(+192.9 pct) (+28.4 pct) (+79.8 - +97.7 pct)
Recurring 1.08 367 mln 1.50 - 1.65
(+193.4 pct) (+31.9 pct) (+79.9 - +97.9 pct)
Net 983 mln 383 mln 1.35 - 1.50
(+156.3 pct) (+139.9 pct) (+53.8 - +70.9 pct)
EPS 30.06 yen 11.74 yen 41.24 yen - 45.82 yen
EPS Diluted 30.06 yen
Ann Div 6.00 yen 9.00 yen - 10.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 6.00 yen 9.00 yen - 10.00 yen
NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring
animation characters.
