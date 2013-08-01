(Changes the dateline to Aug 1 from Jul 31)
Aug 1 (Reuters)-
AD Works Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 3.11 1.53 10.70
(+104.1 pct) (-24.6 pct) (+8.6 pct)
Operating 199 mln 108 mln
(+83.9 pct) (+96.0 pct)
Recurring 169 mln 80 mln 450 mln
(+110.7 pct) (+315.0 pct) (+24.5 pct)
Net 102 mln 48 mln
(+114.1 pct) (+449.6 pct)
EPS 98.81 yen 89.05 yen
EPS Diluted 96.69 yen 87.63 yen
Ann Div 50.00 yen
-Q2 div
-Q4 div 50.00 yen
NOTE - AD Works Co Ltd .
(Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)