Aug 1 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.71 trln 1.52 trln 7.90 trln (+13.0 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+16.2 pct) Operating 36.36 6.28 230.00 (+479.4 pct) (-77.2 pct) (+0.0 pct) Pretax 46.25 9.41 210.00 (+391.4 pct) (-59.3 pct) (-14.5 pct) Net 3.48 loss 24.64 50.00 EPS 3.44 yen loss 24.55 yen EPS Diluted 2.98 yen loss 24.55 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.50 yen -Q4 Div 12.50 yen NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.